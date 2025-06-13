Oak Hill Cemetery Decoration set June 14 Published 2:27 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The annual Oak Hill Cemetery, Johnson City, Decoration Day will be held Saturday, June 14 (rain date: Saturday, June 21).

All descendants are encouraged to attend and place flowers on their ancestors’ graves and visit the cemetery. McKinney and members of Oak Hill Friends and Volunteers will be present between 9 a.m. and noon to answer questions and assist in finding the graves of family and friends.