Johnson City police investigating multiple overnight vehicle thefts Published 12:29 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Police Department is actively investigating a series of thefts from motor vehicles that occurred overnight between June 10 and the morning of June 11. At least 14 vehicles were targeted across four neighborhoods: The Haven at Knob Creek, Rosemont Apartments, the Lake Ridge community and The Villas at Boone Ridge.

According to police, most of the vehicles involved were left unlocked.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in these areas who have not yet come forward. Residents who experienced a theft but have not filed a report are urged to contact the Johnson City Police Department as soon as possible.

The department is also asking residents in the affected neighborhoods to check home security camera footage for any suspicious activity during the timeframe in question. Anyone with relevant footage or information is asked to contact the JCPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-434-1007. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 423-930-6535 or by texting “423JCPD” and the tip to 847411 (TIP411).

Police are reminding all residents to lock their vehicles when unattended and to avoid leaving valuables inside. These precautions, officials noted, are among the most effective deterrents against theft.