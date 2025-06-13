General Sessions Court Published 9:48 am Friday, June 13, 2025

June 9

Jamie Dean Ashley, 50 days for second violation of probation.

Jeffery Bowman, 50 days for violation of probation.

Christy A. Brown, criminal trespassing, $25 fine and court costs.

Ralph Michael Edwards, 150 days for second violation of probation.

Camrin Shane Hill, 20 days for violation of probation.

Dean P. Keller, two days for failure to appear; driving on revoked license, 15 days.

Kelsey Nelson, failure to appear, two days; theft, $10 fine and court costs, and make restitution to Walmart.

Stephanie Jane Cooper, driving under the influence, $350 fine and court costs, two days in jail.

Sarah L. Gale, 10 days for violation of probation.

Travis Eugene Logan, stalking, $10 fine and court costs and 60 days.

Bambi Ardel Nance, driving on suspended license, $25 fine and court costs.

June 11

Mark Philip Albury, theft under $1,000, $10 fine and court costs, make restitution to Walmart.

Bryan David Beck, 75 days for violation of probation.

Donovan Diggs, possession of drug paraphernalia, $10 fine and court costs; no driver’s license on person, $10 fine and court costs; and leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court costs.

Joseph Griffith, attempted unlawful possession of a weapon, $50 fine and court costs, 150 days in jail.

Darren M. Kelly, 300 days for second violation of probation.

Aaron Shaun Mathes, bound over to grand jury on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

James Ty McCoury, attempted burglary, $10 fine and court costs, two days in jail.

Mark A. Payne, removal of vehicle registration, $10 fine and court costs; evading arrest, $10 fine and court costs; felony evading arrest, $10 fine and court costs; driving on suspended license, $10 fine and court costs; and failure to comply with financial responsibility law and 250 days.

Joshua Christopher Taylor, domestic assault, $100 fine and court costs, seven days in jail.

Bradley A. Ashby, bound over to grand jury on charges of auto theft, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and driving without a license.

Lawrence Brandon Caldwell, domestic assault with injury, $100 fine and court costs.

Kimberly Dorton Moore, 75 days for violation of probation.

Bobby Alan Nickles, simple domestic assault, $100 fine and court costs.

Joel Wayne Oliver, driving under the influence, second offense, $600 fine and court costs and 82 days.

Paul C. Roach, bound over to grand jury on a charge of false report.

Nicholas Wilson, capias, license required to hunt or fish.