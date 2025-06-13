Elizabethton Senior Center weekly activities schedule Published 4:01 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Elizabethton Senior Center, located at 428 East G St., has announced its schedule of activities for the week of Monday, June 16, through Friday, June 20.

The center is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. The billiard and fitness rooms are available, and no appointments are necessary.

Monday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. – Cardio, Toning, Strength Building – Group Led

Lunch – Breaded Chicken Tenders – 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga – 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm Instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Restorative Yoga – 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm Instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Tuesday:

Boys & Girls Club Reading Program – 10 to 11 a.m. – Volunteer for a child to read to you!

Lunch – Meatloaf – 11 a.m.

Line Dancing – 12 p.m. – Instructor: Sharon Pilk – $3

Wednesday:

Just Keep Movin’ – 9 a.m. – Cardio, Toning, Strength Building – Group Led

Craft: Paint a Wooden Mandala, limited supplies, please sign up – 10 a.m.

Lunch – Hamburger – 11 a.m.

Chair Yoga – 12:15 p.m. – Yoga Farm Instructor: Shirley Gomillian – $3

Gentle Flow Yoga – 1:30 p.m. – Yoga Farm Instructor: Cindy Brugnoletti – $3

Thursday:

Center Closed for Maintenance – No Meals Served

Friday:

Let’s Play Bingo – 10 a.m. – Special Host: Visiting Angels

Lunch – Garlic Chicken Pasta – 11 a.m.

Volunteer and Membership Opportunities

Want to volunteer in the community? Call 423-543-4255 and ask about becoming a driver for home-delivered meals.

Interested in becoming a member of the Elizabethton Senior Center? We provide services and programming to adults age 55 and older in the Carter County community. Learn more at www.elizabethtonseniorcenter.org.

Additional Services

The Elizabethton Senior Center is a proud member of the Elizabethton SALT Council (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together). Ask us about these services available to you:

Elder Check: For those who would like to have a telephone call or visit each week from a county deputy to check on your well-being.

Reflective street signs: Available for your home at a discounted price of $5.

Yellow Dot Program: Yellow Dot signs for your car provide necessary emergency information.

Upcoming Trips

July 2025: New Hampshire and the White Mountains – 9 days and 8 nights

Saturday, July 12, through Sunday, July 20 – $1,315

October 2025: Lancaster Show Trip and Dutch Country – 5 days and 4 nights

Monday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 10 – $780