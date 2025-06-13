Elizabethton City Offices to close June 19 for Juneteenth; garbage schedule adjusted Published 8:42 am Friday, June 13, 2025

The City of Elizabethton offices will be closed Thursday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

Garbage collection for the week of June 16-20 will follow an adjusted schedule. Monday through Wednesday routes will be collected as normal. Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Friday, June 20.

Residents are encouraged to place their garbage at the curb early to ensure timely pickup.