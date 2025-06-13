​​Doughboys hold off Coal Cats in bounce-back road win Published 10:20 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Contributed by Carter Jones

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Johnson City Doughboys fend off the Tri-State Coal Cats for their first road win of the year, 12-8.

Johnson City got things started quickly with a leadoff single by Logan Fyffe, who scored right after on a Nate Conner RBI single, giving the Doughboys an early 1-0 lead.

Tri-State then gave Johnson City some help in the second inning, as an infield error brought home Jackson Reid, and a single by shortstop Willie Hurt scored Fyffe for the second time in the game.

While the bats were red hot, so was the arm on the mound. Major Osbolt had an immaculate start, giving up no runs and striking out four batters in the first three innings.

The offense would continue racking up runs in the fourth with Trey Majette scoring on a wild pitch from third, and a line drive from Hurt scored Cam Kaufman and Reid to make it a 6-0 ballgame.

Jose Fernandez got things started in the fifth with a leadoff double. A couple of walks loaded the bases for Brandon Chang, who lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Fernandez.

Kaufman joined in the fun, reaching on a fielder’s choice as Jackson Jones beat out the throw to home before another error by Tri-State brought Majette home once again. To top it off, Fyffe hit a sacrifice fly to left; Kaufman scored again, making it a double-digit 10-0 lead.

Osbolt made his exit after the fifth, finishing the night with only two hits allowed and seven strikeouts on no runs scored, being replaced by lefty Charles Mau.

After a scoreless sixth inning for both sides, the Doughboys entered the seventh inning with an opportunity to end it early in Huntington. Unfortunately, Jorge Gonzalez-Febo wasn’t going to let that happen, as he blasted a three-run, 408-foot home run over the left-field wall, bringing home Julio Solier and Sam Winsett.

With a 10-3 score, Johnson City responded with two in the eighth. Fyffe scored his third run of the night on a dropped third strike at the plate. Hurt then scored for the second time on a Majette pop-out to right, making it 12-3.

Tri-State continued to battle back with an infield error and a wild pitch scoring two, followed by a groundout RBI by Ryan Maggy, cutting the lead to six.

The Coal Cats held the Doughboys in the top of the ninth. Down to their last three outs, they continued to find ways to score. Back-to-back line drive singles from Cesar Gonzalez and Solier scored two more runs, and it seemed like a comeback was in the works.

It would not be enough for Tri-State in the end, as Carson French closed the door with two strikeouts and a pop-up to end the game with a final score of 12-8.

The Doughboys are back on the road for a three-game stretch against the Bluefield Ridge Runners over the weekend. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Bowen Field in Bluefield, Virginia.