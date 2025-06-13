Council honors Virginia Laws on her 105th birthday Published 12:20 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Elizabethton Mayor William E. “Bill” Carter presents a proclamation and gifts from state Rep. Renae Jones to Ms. Virginia Laws in celebration of her milestone 105th birthday. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Ms. Virginia Laws expresses appreciation after receiving a proclamation from Elizabethton Mayor William E. “Bill” Carter during Thursday’s Elizabethton City Council meeting. She planned to celebrate with an ice cream cone after the meeting.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

A century of wisdom, service and community involvement was recognized during the Elizabethton City Council’s June 12 meeting, as officials honored Ms. Virginia Laws with a proclamation in celebration of her 105th birthday.

Born June 3, 1920, Laws has long been an active and admired member of the Elizabethton community. In a proclamation presented by Elizabethton Mayor William E. “Bill” Carter, the council officially declared June 3, 2025, as “Virginia Laws Day” in the city of Elizabethton.

Laws has witnessed a wide range of historical moments, including the 1953 polio epidemic, during which she taught Sunday school lessons over local radio station WBEJ. Her legacy includes a firm belief in education, civic duty and lifting others up.

Even at 105, Laws remains active in the community. She continues to live independently, maintain her home, keep weekly hair appointments and enjoy regular lunches with her close friends — affectionately known as her “lunch entourage.” She celebrated her birthday this year with the group at City Market on June 4.

In addition to the council’s proclamation, Mayor Carter presented Laws with a commemorative coin and a Tennessee state flag that had flown over the Capitol in Nashville. The flag was a gift sent by state Rep. Renae Jones, who was unable to attend the meeting.

Laws was joined at the council meeting by her younger sister, who is preparing to celebrate her own milestone 102nd birthday. The sisters were met with applause and admiration from council members and the audience alike.

A larger celebration was also held by Laws’ family on Saturday, June 7, at the Pine Room of the Tetrick Center, where friends and loved ones gathered to honor her life and legacy.

The proclamation encouraged all citizens to recognize Laws and her contributions to the Elizabethton community, noting her continued involvement as an inspiration to residents of all ages.