Chancery Court and Realty Transfers
Published 2:09 pm Friday, June 13, 2025
|
Chancery Court
John Allan Beall vs. Lezlee Catherine Beall (divorce)
Lisa Michelle Holt vs. Christopher Lynn Richardson (divorce)
Tiffany Amber Chambers vs. Anthony Dale Chambers (divorce)
Delaney Grace Love vs. Jonna Elizabeth Pickard (divorce)
Mark Philip Albury Sr., Ellen Rae Albury vs. Mark Philip Albury II (conservatorship)
Melinda Sue Purdy vs. Kevin Patrick Purdy (divorce)
Lynley Dunsmore Todd v.s Christopher James Hartbarger (divorce)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:
Michael Wayne Heaton et ux to Michael W. Heaton et al, Dist. 2, quitclaim
Michael W. Heaton et ux to Michael W. Heaton et al, Dist. 4, quitclaim
Shannon Peters et ux et al to Kathryn A. Merop, Dist. 9, $163,000
Edward Y. Brading, successor trustee, to David Bass et al, Dist. 15, $110,000
ZG Investments LLC to Katarzyna, Dist. 6, $159,000
Douglas Bogart to Foye Elaine Bogart, Dist. 5, deed of entireties
Howard Duane Swank, trustee, to Howard Duane Swank, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Eula M. White to James H. Marlow et ux, Dist. 4, $5,000
Western Progressive Tennessee Inc. to PHH Mortgage Corporation, Dist. 8, $131,118
John R. Vance et ux to Julius Waters et ux, Dist. 13, $37,500
Ted W. Hollars Jr. to Carol Ann Graybeal, Dist. 5, $250,000
John Waits et ux to Richard Curtin et ux, Dist. 13, $92,000
Maureen Terese Payne to Suzanne Maney, Dist. 4, quitclaim
Maureen Terese Payne et al to Kenneth Payne, Dist. 4, quitclaim
Anthony Scott Greene et al to Kenneth J. Kupecz et ux, no district listed, $445,000
Dana Lyons, personal rep. of Craig Wiseman estate, Ralph Steven Wiseman, Ashley Hargrove and Alex Wiseman to Dana Lyons et ux, no district listed, $123,200
Mary Ann Watson, trustee, to Mary Anne Watson, Dist. 1, quitclaim
Mary Anne Watson to Terry R. Watson and Mary Anne Watson, co-trustee, Dist. 1, quitclaim
Rory Delanson Beierle, trustee, to Bill Arnett, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Patricia R. Couch et al to Leocadio Andres Agustin, Dist. 6, $60,000
Daniel Brach Jarrett et ux to James Kilpatrick et ux, Dist. 2, $200,000
Daniel Brach Jarrett et ux to James Kilpatrick et ux, Dist. 2, quitclaim
Charlotte Sue Pierce, personal rep., to Charlotte Sue Pierce, Dist. 2, no consideration
Kimberly Ann Laws et al to David James Sayers Jr., Dist. 7, $249,000
David W. Bass to Endtime Harvest Community Church, Dist. 15, $69,000
Debbie Ireson Wert et al to Debbie Ireson Wert, Steven Little and Christian Little, Dist. 12, quitclaim
Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy to United States of America, Dist. 2, no consideration
Jacob Ozinga to Nancy Ozinga, Dist. 14, quitclaim
Scottie R. Hoogkamp to Judy C. Richardson, Dist. 6, quitclaim
Paul Kameron Koleas et ux to Edward Paul Haisha et ux, Dist. 9, $106,000
Zachariah Dwayne et al to Sue Ann Ford, Dist. 11, quitclaim