Chancery Court and Realty Transfers Published 2:09 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Chancery Court

John Allan Beall vs. Lezlee Catherine Beall (divorce)

Lisa Michelle Holt vs. Christopher Lynn Richardson (divorce)

Tiffany Amber Chambers vs. Anthony Dale Chambers (divorce)

Delaney Grace Love vs. Jonna Elizabeth Pickard (divorce)

Mark Philip Albury Sr., Ellen Rae Albury vs. Mark Philip Albury II (conservatorship)

Melinda Sue Purdy vs. Kevin Patrick Purdy (divorce)

Lynley Dunsmore Todd v.s Christopher James Hartbarger (divorce)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Michael Wayne Heaton et ux to Michael W. Heaton et al, Dist. 2, quitclaim

Michael W. Heaton et ux to Michael W. Heaton et al, Dist. 4, quitclaim

Shannon Peters et ux et al to Kathryn A. Merop, Dist. 9, $163,000

Edward Y. Brading, successor trustee, to David Bass et al, Dist. 15, $110,000

ZG Investments LLC to Katarzyna, Dist. 6, $159,000

Douglas Bogart to Foye Elaine Bogart, Dist. 5, deed of entireties

Howard Duane Swank, trustee, to Howard Duane Swank, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Eula M. White to James H. Marlow et ux, Dist. 4, $5,000

Western Progressive Tennessee Inc. to PHH Mortgage Corporation, Dist. 8, $131,118

John R. Vance et ux to Julius Waters et ux, Dist. 13, $37,500

Ted W. Hollars Jr. to Carol Ann Graybeal, Dist. 5, $250,000

John Waits et ux to Richard Curtin et ux, Dist. 13, $92,000

Maureen Terese Payne to Suzanne Maney, Dist. 4, quitclaim

Maureen Terese Payne et al to Kenneth Payne, Dist. 4, quitclaim

Anthony Scott Greene et al to Kenneth J. Kupecz et ux, no district listed, $445,000

Dana Lyons, personal rep. of Craig Wiseman estate, Ralph Steven Wiseman, Ashley Hargrove and Alex Wiseman to Dana Lyons et ux, no district listed, $123,200

Mary Ann Watson, trustee, to Mary Anne Watson, Dist. 1, quitclaim

Mary Anne Watson to Terry R. Watson and Mary Anne Watson, co-trustee, Dist. 1, quitclaim

Rory Delanson Beierle, trustee, to Bill Arnett, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Patricia R. Couch et al to Leocadio Andres Agustin, Dist. 6, $60,000

Daniel Brach Jarrett et ux to James Kilpatrick et ux, Dist. 2, $200,000

Daniel Brach Jarrett et ux to James Kilpatrick et ux, Dist. 2, quitclaim

Charlotte Sue Pierce, personal rep., to Charlotte Sue Pierce, Dist. 2, no consideration

Kimberly Ann Laws et al to David James Sayers Jr., Dist. 7, $249,000

David W. Bass to Endtime Harvest Community Church, Dist. 15, $69,000

Debbie Ireson Wert et al to Debbie Ireson Wert, Steven Little and Christian Little, Dist. 12, quitclaim

Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy to United States of America, Dist. 2, no consideration

Jacob Ozinga to Nancy Ozinga, Dist. 14, quitclaim

Scottie R. Hoogkamp to Judy C. Richardson, Dist. 6, quitclaim

Paul Kameron Koleas et ux to Edward Paul Haisha et ux, Dist. 9, $106,000

Zachariah Dwayne et al to Sue Ann Ford, Dist. 11, quitclaim