Chancery Court and Realty Transfers

Published 2:09 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

By Contributed Content

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chancery Court 

John Allan Beall vs. Lezlee Catherine Beall (divorce)

Lisa Michelle Holt vs. Christopher Lynn Richardson (divorce)

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Tiffany Amber Chambers vs. Anthony Dale Chambers (divorce)

Delaney Grace Love vs. Jonna Elizabeth Pickard (divorce)

Mark Philip Albury Sr., Ellen Rae Albury vs. Mark Philip Albury II  (conservatorship)

Melinda Sue Purdy vs. Kevin Patrick Purdy (divorce)

Lynley Dunsmore Todd v.s Christopher James Hartbarger (divorce)

 

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past week at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Michael Wayne Heaton et ux to Michael W. Heaton et al, Dist. 2, quitclaim
 Michael W. Heaton et ux to Michael W. Heaton et al, Dist. 4, quitclaim
 Shannon Peters et ux et al to Kathryn A. Merop, Dist. 9, $163,000
 Edward Y. Brading, successor trustee, to David Bass et al, Dist. 15, $110,000
 ZG Investments LLC to Katarzyna, Dist. 6, $159,000
 Douglas Bogart to Foye Elaine Bogart, Dist. 5, deed of entireties
 Howard Duane Swank, trustee, to Howard Duane Swank, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Eula M. White to James H. Marlow et ux, Dist. 4, $5,000
 Western Progressive Tennessee Inc. to PHH Mortgage Corporation, Dist. 8, $131,118
 John R. Vance et ux to Julius Waters et ux, Dist. 13, $37,500
 Ted W. Hollars Jr. to Carol Ann Graybeal, Dist. 5, $250,000
 John Waits et ux to Richard Curtin et ux, Dist. 13, $92,000
 Maureen Terese Payne to Suzanne Maney, Dist. 4, quitclaim
 Maureen Terese Payne et al to Kenneth Payne, Dist. 4, quitclaim
 Anthony Scott Greene et al to Kenneth J. Kupecz et ux, no district listed, $445,000
 Dana Lyons, personal rep. of Craig Wiseman estate, Ralph Steven Wiseman, Ashley Hargrove and Alex Wiseman to Dana Lyons et ux, no district listed, $123,200
 Mary Ann Watson, trustee, to Mary Anne Watson, Dist. 1, quitclaim
 Mary Anne Watson to Terry R. Watson and Mary Anne Watson, co-trustee, Dist. 1, quitclaim
 Rory Delanson Beierle, trustee, to Bill Arnett, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Patricia R. Couch et al to Leocadio Andres Agustin, Dist. 6, $60,000
 Daniel Brach Jarrett et ux to James Kilpatrick et ux, Dist. 2, $200,000
 Daniel Brach Jarrett et ux to James Kilpatrick et ux, Dist. 2, quitclaim
 Charlotte Sue Pierce, personal rep., to Charlotte Sue Pierce, Dist. 2, no consideration
 Kimberly Ann Laws et al to David James Sayers Jr., Dist. 7, $249,000
 David W. Bass to Endtime Harvest Community Church, Dist. 15, $69,000
 Debbie Ireson Wert et al to Debbie Ireson Wert, Steven Little and Christian Little, Dist. 12, quitclaim
 Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy to United States of America, Dist. 2, no consideration
 Jacob Ozinga to Nancy Ozinga, Dist. 14, quitclaim
 Scottie R. Hoogkamp to Judy C. Richardson, Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Paul Kameron Koleas et ux to Edward Paul Haisha et ux, Dist. 9, $106,000
 Zachariah Dwayne et al to Sue Ann Ford, Dist. 11, quitclaim

You Might Like

Print Article