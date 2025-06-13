Ballad Cancer Care celebrates grand opening of expanded clinic and infusion center Published 9:54 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In an ongoing commitment to increase access to quality oncology and hematology services in the Appalachian Highlands, Ballad Health celebrated the grand opening of the newly expanded Ballad Health Cancer Care – Johnson City, enabling the health system to offer its high-quality cancer treatment and hematology services to even more patients.

The completed expansion adds 11 exam rooms, three new physician offices and two new chemotherapy wings, complete with six private rooms and 32 infusion chairs. The expansion also adds more room in the registration area, the infusion center and the in-house pharmacy, broadening the services available to patients battling cancer or needing infusion services.

“We’re so proud to welcome our patients to our clinic, and we want our patients and their families to know that every decision was made with their experience in mind,” said Brad Price, senior vice president of Ballad Health’s market operations and service line integration. “Even small details can make a difference in a patient’s care experience, so it’s exciting to be able to deliver our high-quality cancer care in this refreshed facility. I’m excited to see how it will benefit our patients, visitors and team members.”

Ballad Health Cancer Care – Johnson City will continue offering advanced screenings, genetic testing and leading-edge cancer care. Additionally, the facility offers unique services such as care navigators — seasoned professionals who act as a bridge between patients and their medical care team. Care navigators help patients understand what to expect after a cancer diagnosis and offer guidance and information to help them make informed decisions about their care. The expansion will allow for a smoother care journey for patients receiving cancer treatments, connecting them with a local team of surgeons and other specialty clinicians to help them fight the disease.

“Working in this upgraded facility has already been a great experience for our team, and these upgrades will go a long way in giving our patients a comfortable space to receive treatment,” said Dr. Alina Bhat, hematology and oncology specialist at Ballad Health and assistant professor of oncology and hematology at East Tennessee State University. “We have an incredible oncology team of nurse navigators, dietitians and pharmacy team members ready to guide each patient through their care journey, and we’re very happy they have a beautiful, updated space to work in.”

In addition to expanded space, the center’s renovation is thoughtfully designed to enhance the patient experience. Every aspect of the environment was carefully considered to foster a calming and therapeutic setting, helping patients feel more at ease during their care. As a key member of the project team, Missy Whitehead led conversations with nurses, doctors and patients to ensure the space truly reflects the needs and comfort of those receiving treatment.

“I visited the existing center for 10 months while my dad battled cancer,” Whitehead said. “It was hard, in a way, to revisit it, but I wanted to make it as comfortable as I could for staff and patients. Creating the design from a caregiver and patient point of view is truly an honor.”

The $6.5 million expansion is part of a $260 million capital investment approved by the Ballad Health Board of Directors to improve and expand local access to high-quality cancer care. This investment is designed to ensure that more patients in our region can receive advanced, comprehensive treatment close to home. As part of these efforts, Ballad Health recently entered into a landmark 10-year agreement with Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company. This partnership brings state-of-the-art technology and equipment to Ballad Health’s cancer centers, enabling more precise and effective treatments, shorter wait times and improved outcomes for patients.

Ballad Health’s continuing investment in robotic-assisted technology will also benefit patients being treated for cancer. One example is through the utilization of the Ion robotic-assisted surgery system, which allows surgeons to now access areas of the lung where more than 70% of cancerous growths are typically found. The Ion robotic-assisted surgery system is currently offered at Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Norton Community Hospital.

“Our expanded clinic and infusion center is a gift to the region and assures world-class, comprehensive cancer care, close to home,” said Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health’s Southern Region. “Offering this high-quality care will help reduce hospitalization for our cancer patients, helping improve their satisfaction and, ultimately, their outcomes.”