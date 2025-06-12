Published 5:49 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

In Loving Memory of Winnie Sue Milan

Dec. 22, 1945 – June 7, 2025

Winnie Sue Milan passed peacefully on June 7, 2025, at the age of 79. A lifelong resident of Elizabethton, she graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1965.

Winnie will always be remembered for her love of gardening, her beautiful flower beds and the deep joy she found in time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is lovingly remembered by her children Kristie Nave, Michelle Taylor (Ricky), Hunter Bobo Nave (Holly) and Travis Nave (Stacie); grandchildren Whitney Wiggins, Aaron Taylor (Katie), Grant Taylor (Hannah), Spencer Nave (Alli), Cody Nave and Josh Nave; and great-grandchildren Maggie, Olivia, Elise, Alaina, Elsie and Jackson.

She is also survived by her brothers Frank Milan (Linda), Jimmy Milan and Buddy Milan; sisters Toni Milan, Ellen Wood (Buddy) and Virginia Bishop; and numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Wendy Milan.

Winnie was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Fred and Elsie May Milan, and her siblings Helen Babb, Geraldine Huff and Sonny Huff.

Winnie will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony.

With heartfelt gratitude, the family thanks Dr. Sandra Churchill and the caring teams at Amedisys Home Health and Hospice.