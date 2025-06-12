The Scripture warns about evil communications Published 8:34 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Dear Rev. Graham: I lead an unusual kind of Bible study where the group selects topics they’d like to learn about; one example is lewd language overtaking news coverage. Many journalists are outspoken Christians; some even lead Bible studies. Yet in spite of their talk about prayer, things come out of their mouths that aren’t kind and don’t glorify the Lord. It seems hypocritical to talk about following Jesus and then, with the same mouth, use despicable language. Is this acceptable to God? – L.J.

Dear L.J.: Language has been reduced to four-letter words. Each of us has a tongue and a voice. These instruments of speech can be used destructively or employed constructively. The Scripture warns about evil communications that corrupt good manners. Cursing, telling smutty stories, and referring irreverently to God and the Scriptures is considered corrupt speech and has no place in the Christian life. Our speech should be clean, pure, and wholesome. Thousands of people engage in immorality by the way they talk.

The Bible says, “Put off … filthy language” (Colossians 3:8, NKJV); “let no unwholesome word come out of your mouth” (Ephesians 4:29, NASB). God intends for His people to have victory over sin. When we don’t, it’s not because God’s power has failed. By His Holy Spirit, He is able to give us power to live in a way that pleases Him. To use abusive language shows what’s in the heart. Jesus said, “Those things which proceed out of the mouth come from the heart, and they defile a [person]” (Matthew 15:18, NKJV).

The Bible teaches that a person who controls the tongue can control the whole personality. “With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse human beings, who have been made in God’s likeness. Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing. My brothers and sisters, this should not be. Can both fresh water and salt water flow from the same spring? (James 3:9–11, NIV).

