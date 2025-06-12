Local students among 5,986 undergrad scholars on MTSU’s spring 2025 dean’s list Published 12:27 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

MURFREESBORO – Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating 5,986 students who appear on the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester.

To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.

Area students who made the list include:

Troy Hughes of Elizabethton, Tenn.

Carter Nagy of Elizabethton, Tenn.

Trenton Taylor-Ricker of Elizabethton, Tenn.

Grace Whitten of Elizabethton, Tenn.

