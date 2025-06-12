Jonesborough Days announces Main Stage line-up Published 6:08 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more 2/2 Swipe or click to see more

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Jonesborough Days Main Stage, sponsored by BrightRidge, will feature the sounds of regional favorites along with an exciting tribute band during the 55th annual Jonesborough Days Festival on Friday and Saturday, July 4 and 5.

The Main Stage entertainment kicks off at 8 p.m. Friday, July 4, beside the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough. The Main Stage welcomes a local favorite to the Jonesborough Days musical lineup with Carson Peters and the Iron Mountain Band. Carson Peters and Iron Mountain has quickly become one of the most energetic and hottest bluegrass bands in the business, making numerous trips to the Grand Ole Opry and multiple international appearances. Their traditional bluegrass style and a cappella arrangements are a refreshing reminder that the bluegrass of old is alive and well. The band is made up of Carson Peters, from Piney Flats, Tenn.; Ben and Eric Marshall, from Mount Airy, N.C.; Austin Tate, from Marion, Va.; and James McDowell, from Hendersonville, N.C. Their performance will continue until 10 p.m.

Saturday evening, July 5, we pay tribute to a fan-favorite ’70s band with Mamma Mania!, New York City’s No. 1 ABBA tribute band. Mamma Mania! brings the classic hits to life and pays homage to ABBA’s legacy, celebrating the timeless melodies and uplifting lyrics that have charmed listeners for generations. With their dazzling costumes, flawless harmonies and captivating stage presence, this tribute captures the essence of ABBA’s unforgettable sound. Following Mamma Mania!, the festival wraps up with the annual fireworks show at 10 p.m.

For more information on the festival and Main Stage performances, please visit jonesboroughdays.com or call 423-753-1010.