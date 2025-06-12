Gov. Lee announces key leadership transition at Tennessee Department of General Services Published 2:05 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the appointment of Jeff Holmes as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of General Services (DGS), effective June 12. Holmes will succeed Matt Van Epps, who stepped down on June 10 to pursue a new venture after serving in multiple roles in the Lee administration.

“Matt has faithfully served Tennesseans through his experience in the Tennessee Army National Guard and roles in my administration,” said Gov. Lee. “I deeply appreciate his leadership at the Department of General Services, and Maria and I wish Matt continued success and pray God’s blessings over him in the days ahead.”

Matt Van Epps was appointed commissioner of DGS in September 2024 and made notable strides in managing DGS services efficiently during his tenure, including being awarded a Top Workplaces honor. Van Epps previously held multiple roles within the Lee administration, including deputy chief operating officer in the Governor’s Office, assistant director of procurement and contracts with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), and assistant commissioner with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. He is a West Point graduate, veteran of the U.S. Army, and continues to serve his state and country in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Van Epps lives in Nashville with his wife and daughter.

Jeff Holmes will succeed Van Epps as commissioner of DGS.

“Jeff Holmes has a significant track record of serving Tennesseans for more than 40 years in the Tennessee National Guard and in my administration as adjutant general,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m proud to welcome him back to serve as a member of my Cabinet and appreciate his willingness to lead the Department of General Services.”

Holmes is currently the director of planning and programming at the Tennessee Board of Regents and previously served as Tennessee’s 76th adjutant general, supervising Tennessee’s Military Department, which includes the Army National Guard, Air National Guard and Tennessee State Guard. Holmes has nearly 44 years of military service, beginning his career as a tank crewman at Fort Knox, Kentucky, in 1979. He served in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom as a squadron commander for the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment in 2004 and again as the regimental commander in 2010. Prior to serving as adjutant general, Holmes was the deputy commanding general for the First Army.