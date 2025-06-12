Elizabethton Parks and Recreation to Father’s Day Mini Golf Published 11:05 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

By Brittnee Bryant

Star Correspondent

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation will be celebrating Father’s Day with mini golf this Sunday at Kiwanis Park.

The free event is set to kick off at 1 p.m. with a full 18-hole mini golf course. Kelly Kitchens, assistant director of athletics and recreation, said this is the first Father’s Day event of its kind held by the department.

“We wanted to do something we had never tried before in an event,” Kitchens said. “When the opportunity to set up a miniature golf course came up, we thought what a great day to celebrate Father’s Day in the park — and really spend time as a family. Whether you’re celebrating Dad, hanging out with Mom or full families coming together, it offers something for everyone.”

Kitchens emphasized that while this is a Father’s Day-themed event, anyone and everyone is welcome to attend.

“This is our first Father’s Day event, but it’s not just for the fathers — anyone is welcome to come and play putt-putt for free,” she said.

All equipment — including putters, balls and scorecards — will be provided on-site for attendees. Additionally, food trucks will be available, offering a variety of lunch, dinner, snack and drink options.

Putt-Putt in the Park is set to run from 1 to 7 p.m.

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation has released a full summer guide of free, family-friendly events ranging from free concerts to movies in the park. To keep up with the latest information on these events from Elizabethton Parks and Recreation, check out their Facebook page.