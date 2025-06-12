Eden’s Vista hosts weekend of events for first responders, public Published 6:02 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

GRAY — Eden’s Vista is inviting the public to a weekend of events June 20–22 to honor first responders, welcome farm tour visitors, and celebrate with a special worship service.

The schedule begins with a First Responders Appreciation Open House from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 20. The event is open to the public, with donations benefiting local first responders. A thank-you gift will be offered to all first responders and veterans Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, June 21, Eden’s Vista will participate as a stop on the Northeast Tennessee Farm Tour, welcoming visitors from 1 to 5 p.m. Farm tour tickets are available at arcd.org/farmtour.

A Dedication Worship Service will be held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 22. The event is free and open to the public.

The weekend also features a special quilt exhibition with Ashley Bandy, a nationally recognized quilt artist. Locally made quilts will be available for sale, with 100 percent of proceeds going to charity.

Guests are invited to tour the new event and overnight stay spaces, enjoy photo opportunities, and purchase farm treats such as gelato on Friday and Saturday.

Eden’s Vista is located on Hales Chapel Road in Gray, between 571 and 575 Hales Chapel. Visitors should look for the “Heavens Orchard” sign and park by the barn. A shuttle will transport guests to the event site on the ridgetop.