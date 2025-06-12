Dom Flemons to perform live at The Jackson Theatre on June 14 Published 8:52 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

Jonesborough – The Jackson Theatre is proud to welcome Grammy Award-winning artist Dom Flemons to the stage on Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough as part of his American Songster Tour.

Dr. Dom Flemons, “The American Songster,” received an honorary doctorate from Northern Arizona University, and he’s a Grammy Award winner with four Grammy nominations, two-time Emmy nominee, International Acoustic Music Award Grand Prize winner, and was a United States Artists Fellow. He is a musician based in the Chicago area, and he is famously known as “The American Songster®” since his repertoire covers more than 100 years of American roots music, including country, folk, bluegrass, Americana and the blues.

Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, music scholar, historian, actor, narrator, host, slam poet, record collector, podcaster, and the creator, host and producer of the American Songster Radio Show on WSM in Nashville, Tenn. He is considered an expert player on the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones. He is the co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops and the founder of American Songster Productions.

Catch him live at The Jackson Theatre, a fully restored venue located in the heart of historic downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are on sale now at www.thejacksontheatre.com. For more information, visit the website or follow @thejacksontheatre on social media.