Does the grocery store scare you? Can Washington care?

BY DR. GLENN MOLLETTE

Does the grocery store scare you? What about buying eggs? Do you dread driving to Walmart? Do you remember a day when it was fun?

I remember the old days of going to my Grandfather Hinkle’s grocery store in old Stidham, Kentucky. Today, that would be South Milo Road in Tomahawk, Kentucky. I could buy a Pepsi or Dr. Pepper, a candy bar, an ice cream and a drumstick for very little. A bag of chips or a pastry cake was a nickel or a dime. You could buy a lot for a quarter. When I was in elementary school, if I had a quarter, I could buy quite a bit. I could buy a Coke, a bag of chips and a French pastry cake. I sold Grit newspapers when I was a kid, and I could make $1. That gave me four quarters. My dad also worked really hard in an underground coal mine.

Those were the days. We thought they would never end, but they did a long time ago. Today it would take about five dollars to buy what I bought back then with a quarter. I guess I must be old now, but I don’t have to guess about the high cost of groceries.

Groceries are expensive, and people are sick and tired of worrying if they will be able to buy enough food to get through the month. There is too much food shortage in America. This means that people have trouble buying enough food to get through the month. This is why there are nonprofit food pantries. Many of these pantries are delivering truckloads of food to communities, and hundreds of people line up for a sack of groceries. Ten years ago, it cost $1,000 to sponsor such a project, but today it’s closer to $3,500 and growing.

In 2024, the average family spends around $418.44 per month on groceries, but the cost varies depending on location, household size and personal habits.

Factors that affect grocery costs, according to USA Today:

– Household size: The number of people in a household affects how much they spend on groceries.

– Income: Households with higher incomes spend more on food, but it represents a smaller percentage of their income.

– Eating habits: Personal preferences impact how much is spent on food.

– Shopping habits: Buying in bulk or choosing generic brands can help save money.

How to save on groceries? Create a budget, stick to a shopping list, buy in bulk and choose generic brands.

(Dr. Glenn Mollette is the author of “Uncommon Sense” and 13 other books. He is also a Kentucky pastor.)