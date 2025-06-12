Published 12:35 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Diana Lynn Wright, 53, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born Aug. 9, 1971, in Johnson City. Diana was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was a homemaker. She loved to quilt and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Delenor Richardson.

Survivors include her children: David (Tasha) Wright, Franklin (Madison) Wright and Emily Wright; four grandchildren: Izzabella Wright, Raeya Wright, Leon Wright and Adam Wright; her mother, Constance Rasnick; and one sister, Angela Manning.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 21, 2025, in the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of the Johnson City Medical Center for the excellent care she received. It was her wish to be cremated. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Wright family.