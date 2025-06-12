Cooper Torres named third-team All-American by NCBWA Published 5:56 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Torres collects second All-American honor in as many days

DALLAS, Texas – The 2025 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s (NCBWA) 25th Division I All-America first, second and third teams were announced on Wednesday, and ETSU’s Cooper Torres landed a spot on the third team. Torres, who was also named a third-team All-American by Perfect Game on Tuesday, is the first Buccaneer to earn All-America honors from the NCBWA since 2012, when Kerry Doane was a member of the second team.

Torres is also the first position player to be named an All-American by the NCBWA since 2011, when both Bo Reeder (utility) and Paul Hoilman (first base) were recognized by the organization for their outstanding play. In addition to the All-America honors by the NCBWA and Perfect Game, Torres also was a first-team All-Southeast Region selection by the ABCA earlier this week. These accolades come after Torres was named the SoCon Player of the Year and was named the SoCon Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

In 2025, Torres paced the Bucs in batting average (.364), slugging percentage (.756), runs scored (69), hits (82), RBIs (72), doubles (15), home runs (23) and total bases (170). The Woodstock, Georgia, native is just the third Buccaneer slugger to ever hit 23 or more home runs in a season, joining Paul Hoilman (25 in 2010) and Cameron Sisneros (23 in 2024). Furthermore, his 170 total bases are the second-most ever by an ETSU player in a single season, trailing only Hoilman’s total of 202 in 2010.

