Church Briefs Published 1:53 pm Thursday, June 12, 2025

Southside Christian

A summer kick-off event will be held June 22 at the Southside Christian Church, 1610 Southside Road.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and will include fellowship, food and cornhole.

The event is open to all agents.

First Christian

First Christian Church Elizabethton will have worship Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Minister Michael Klaus will preach at the morning service.

Wednesday evening service at 6 o’clock will feature Bible study for adults and classes for all ages.

First Christian has a food pantry. Persons needing a food box are asked to call the church office at 543-5651 to make an appointment.

First Christian is located at 523 Hattie Ave.

First Methodist

Trinity Sunday will be observed Sunday, June 15, at First United Methodist Church, Elizabethton. The guest speaker for the 10 a.m. worship service is Dr. Bob Stinson, who will present the sermon “The Holy Trinity” based on Romans 5:1-5 and John 16:12-5.

Everyone is invited.

Union Baptist

Union Baptist Church, 1411 Highway 321, Hampton, will have Vacation Bible School June 15-20 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. each day.

The theme of the Bible school is “Magnified.”

There are classes for preschool children through adults.

Little Doe Free Will

Vacation Bible School at Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church will be held June 16-22 with classes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day.

Supper will be served each session.

The church is located at 118 Simerly Creek Road.

Roan Street Free Will

The Rev. Jerry Stout will preach Sunday at the Father’s Day service at Roan Street Free Will Baptist Church. The service will begin at 11 a.m.

There will be no evening service.

The Rev. John Stockton will preach at the Wednesday, June 18, service at 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend.