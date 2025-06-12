Brightspeed, Little Free Library launch book-sharing initiative in Kingsport’s Borden Village Published 9:43 am Thursday, June 12, 2025

KINGSPORT – Brightspeed, one of the nation’s largest fiber broadband builders focused on empowering more homes and businesses with ultrafast, reliable internet, was joined by Little Free Library® (LFL), United Way of Greater Kingsport, Kingsport Mayor Paul W. Montgomery and community members in Kingsport’s Borden Village to celebrate a new book-sharing collaboration.

Kingsport marks the first installation in a larger initiative of Brightspeed-sponsored, volunteer-led book-sharing boxes across 28 underserved cities in several states. Together with Little Free Library®, Brightspeed is working to bring books to communities known as “book deserts,” where access to reading materials is limited.

“There’s nothing ‘little’ about the impact of bringing vital resources to the Kingsport community,” said Kelsie Dulaney, impact and education manager at United Way of Greater Kingsport and Little Free Library steward. “Whether it’s fostering imagination for young readers or promoting progress with reliable, fiber internet for families and small businesses, we’re grateful to Brightspeed and Little Free Library® for this investment in our future.”

As Brightspeed continues expanding its fiber internet footprint in the region, connecting people to education, remote work and health care, this partnership with Little Free Library® further underscores the company’s investment in the communities it serves. Currently, Brightspeed’s fiber network reaches more than 25,600 homes and businesses in Sullivan County, with plans to expand access to more than 63,400 by the end of the buildout.

Beyond Kingsport, the book-sharing boxes will be placed through LFL’s Impact Library Program, which grants Little Free Libraries and books to places where they are needed most. Brightspeed plans to sponsor additional Little Free Libraries in Johnson City, Elizabethton and Greeneville, Tenn. To become a local LFL steward and support this mission in your community, please visit this link for more information.

“At Brightspeed, we believe that real connection means more than just high-speed internet,” said Tali Kulbeda, head of local marketing and partnerships at Brightspeed. “By pairing broadband with books, we’re helping this already thriving town to build a stronger, more connected community, online and offline.”

To learn more about Brightspeed and its partnership with Little Free Library®, visit www.brightspeed.com.