Upcoming local, area events Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Independence Day Celebration

Elizabethton’s Independence Day Celebration has been moved to a new location this year due to the closure of the Broad Street Bridge. The celebration will be held Friday, July 4, at 5:30 p.m. at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School.

The event will feature music by The Chain – Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band. There will also be a patriotic opening ceremony and the Little Miss Firecracker Pageant. Food trucks will be available all day.

Sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the afternoon of free fun will also feature inflatables, an evening of music, dancing by Dancer’s Dreams Performing Arts Academy, the Covered Bridge Cloggers and the Angel Steps Team performance.

Fireworks will be featured at 9:30 p.m.

Citizens Bank Stadium is located at 907 Jason Witten Way.

Also bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the evening of fun.

Covered Bridge Jams feature Carson Peters

The Covered Bridge Jams at Covered Bridge Park will feature Carson Peters and Iron Mountain on June 28. The performance will be from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Covered Bridge Jams summer concert series has returned for its 11th year, bringing live music to Covered Bridge Park nearly every Saturday night from June through the end of August.

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain is a high-energy, traditional bluegrass band based in the Appalachian region of northeast Tennessee, southwest Virginia and eastern North Carolina. The band is led by Carson Peters, a young music prodigy from Piney Flats. He has been playing music and entertaining audiences since the age of 3. Carson has made numerous national TV appearances, including his latest as guest fiddler for Ricky Skaggs during the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. Carson tours the U.S. and Canada with his band, Iron Mountain, an accomplished group of Christian musicians he also calls his best buddies. Carson and the band love to play bluegrass, bluegrass gospel and “grassed-up” vintage country. Their love for God and playing music creates a contagious atmosphere that brings smiles to their audiences.

Sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the event will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature food trucks as well as live music. Bring along a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the evening.

NC Rhododendron Festival and Craft Fair June 20

The North Carolina Rhododendron Festival Craft Fair will have a new venue this year due to damage caused by Hurricane Helene. The event will be held on the football field at Bowman Middle School in Bakersville, N.C. The festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 20, and Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be numerous vendors and food options.

Old Time Music Jam at Sycamore Shoals Park

An Old Time Music Jam will be held Sunday, June 22, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Park. The event will feature a mix of old-time and traditional folk, Celtic and gospel music.

Acoustic instruments such as fiddle, banjo, guitar, bass, mandolin, dulcimer (both kinds), autoharp and feet (no taps) are welcome.

All who are interested in playing, learning about or listening to old-time and traditional folk music are invited.

Those attending will meet in the Visitor Center.

Admission is free.

July 4 Fireworks at Unaka Baptist

Fireworks will be held Saturday, July 5, at Unaka Baptist Church, 1598 Highway 91. The evening of fun will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature a cookout, games, fireworks and fun.

The event is open to the community and everyone is welcome.