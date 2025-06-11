The Bible tells all people to ‘prepare to meet thy God’ Published 8:33 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: It hasn’t been until recently that the prophetic Scriptures are easier to comprehend. When I see the turmoil in the world and the tension present in people’s attitudes, I see the reality that our world is greatly distressed and that the world is jittery about the future. Are we nearing the end of the world as we’ve known it? – F.C.

Dear F.C.: There is a shuffling on the stage behind the curtain of the world. Looking across the centuries, the prophets declared that there would be a day when history as we know it would come to an end, with the judgment of God and the return of the Messiah, Jesus Christ. For those who believe in Him and follow Him, this is a great day to look forward to. But for those who are not prepared, it often brings terror.

The Bible tells all people to “prepare to meet thy God” (Amos 4:12, KJV). The most important thing anyone can do in this life is to believe in Christ and accept Him as Savior and Lord. Life on this earth is fleeting, but eternity is literally forever. “The kingdoms of this world have become the kingdoms of our Lord and of His Christ, and He shall reign forever and ever!” (Revelation 11:15).

When Christ returns, the world will not be expecting Him, just as the people in Noah’s day did not believe that a flood was coming. Multitudes today do not believe that God’s judgment is coming. The flood did come, though, and so will His judgment. Jesus calls us who know Him to wait in expectation. Our hands should be busy with His work – but our eyes should be looking up, and we should be faithful to tell people about the love of Christ, repentance of sin, and the hope of Heaven.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)