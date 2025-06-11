Miss Jonesborough Days Pageant returns to historic downtown Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Jonesborough – The Miss Jonesborough Days Pageant is making a grand return to Tennessee’s oldest town during the 55th Annual Jonesborough Days Festival. Directed by Jurnee Stout, a former Miss Pre-Teen Jonesborough Days 2007, the pageant promises to bring elegance and excitement to the festival weekend.

The event will take place outdoors on the Main Stage next to the courthouse at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 5. In the event of inclement weather, accommodations will be made. Contestants and one female guest will be able to change at the nearby International Storytelling Center.

Age divisions are Baby (0-23 months), Wee (2-3 years), Tiny (4-6), Little (7-9), Jr. Miss (10-13), Teen (14-17), Miss (18-24), and Ms. (25+). All contestants will compete in the Beauty category, which includes judging based on stage presence, poise and confidence in formal wear. Side awards for Most Beautiful and Future Leader will also be awarded during this portion. The entry fee for Beauty is $45.

Optional competitions include the “Happy Birthday America” Outfit of Choice, Patriotic Awards and Tradition Awards, each available for an additional $25. These categories offer a chance for contestants to showcase their creativity, style and individuality while embracing the patriotic spirit of the festival.

The pageant will also name two Hi-Point Queens, selected from contestants who participate in all categories and donate at least 10 nonperishable food items to benefit the JAMA Food Bank. Those who contribute 50 or more items will receive an additional award. With 50 contestants or more, cash prizes will be awarded to the Hi-Point Queens.

Every participant will receive a crown, award and a $10 credit toward their next JJF Productions pageant. Age Division Queens will be honored as special guests during the festival and receive a sash, crown and custom sash magnet from The Queen’s Magnet.

Check-in runs from 10 to 10:30 a.m., with competitions beginning at 10:45 a.m., followed by crowning and a group photo. Contestants are encouraged to arrive early and plan ahead for parking, as the festival draws large crowds.

To register, visit Miss Jonesborough Days 2025 Registration by Friday, July 4, at 8 p.m. EDT.

The Miss Jonesborough Days Pageant is produced by JJF Productions and directed by Jurnee Carr Stout in partnership with the Town of Jonesborough and JAMA.