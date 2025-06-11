Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Louise Taylor Rash, 79, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, June 9, 2025, at her residence. She was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Johnson County to the late James Lawton and Nancy Lee Wagner Arnold. She had lived in Elizabethton most of her life. She was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was employed at North American Rayon Corporation for 23 years and retired from the Johnson City Medical Center after 11 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lindsay “Big Lynn” Rash; four sisters: Elane Powers, Vivian Grindstaff, Beatrice Little and Coleen Perkins; and two brothers: Leo Arnold and Marshall Arnold.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Robin Taylor; her stepchildren, Lindsay Rash and wife, Tammy, and Linda McClure and husband, Mitchell; her brother, R.V. Arnold and wife, Phyllis; her wonderful family of grandchildren: Josh Taylor and wife, Kasey, Casey Taylor and wife, Laura, Andy Heuiser, and Scott and Zeke McClure; and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, June 13, 2025, in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Jerry Brown officiating. Active pallbearers, who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Friday, will be Andrew Heuiser, Scott Heuiser, Josh Taylor, Casey Taylor, Jared Taylor, Zeke McClure and Steve Perkins.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Lori Burleson. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website, www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Rash family.