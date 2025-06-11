Elk River Helping Hands Concert featuring John Oates and Jim Lauderdale set June 20 Published 2:47 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Banner Elk, NC – The Elk River Helping Hands Concert Series announces its next event for Friday, June 20, at Hayes Auditorium on the campus of Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert is at 7 p.m. This extraordinary evening of music and community will feature Rock Hall of Famer John Oates (Hall and Oates) and the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jim Lauderdale, with proceeds benefiting Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the area.

John Oates is co-founder of the iconic music creators Hall & Oates, as well as an accomplished solo artist. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the American Songwriters Hall of Fame, recipient of the prestigious BMI Icon Award, as well as numerous American Music and MTV awards and multiple Grammy nominations.

Since forming his creative partnership with Daryl Hall in the early 1970s, they have gone on to record 21 albums, which have sold over 80 million units, making them the most successful duo in rock history. They have scored 10 No. 1 records, over 20 Top 40 hits, and have toured the world for decades. Their involvement in the original “Live Aid” concert and the groundbreaking “We Are the World” charity recording have further established them as legendary artists who have personally and through their music stood the test of time.

Since embarking on a solo career in 1999, John has recorded seven solo albums. In addition, his 2017 autobiography, “Change of Season,” released by St. Martin’s Press, became an Amazon best seller. His most recent recording project is titled “Folk-esque.”

Actively writing and recording music for the past four-plus decades, Mr. Americana—as Jim Lauderdale has grown to be known around Nashville—has fine-tuned his brand of country music, taking influences from his upbringing in the Carolinas, the bluegrass and string music of surrounding Appalachia, the folk and Grateful Dead catalog of the ’60s and beyond, and the twanging honky-tonk of the town he’s long called home and distilling them into a sound distinctively his own. The second you hear it, you know it’s Jim.

Lauderdale has recently released the single “Artificial Intelligence” and is continuing to record and tour the world, recently returning from touring in Ireland and Australia. “Jim Lauderdale is a consummate entertainer, a sharp-dressed man as well, a terrific songwriter and a great singer,” says George Strait. Elvis Costello shares that, “He’s a man of great style, an exceptional songwriter and tremendous singer.” Lauderdale has garnered numerous Grammy nominations and two Grammy Awards while penning songs recorded by Blake Shelton, George Strait, Patty Loveless, Mark Chesnutt, the Chicks and many more.

Tickets and VIP packages are available now at www.elkriverhelpinghands.org.