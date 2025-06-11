Cooper Torres named third-team All-American by Perfect Game, first-team All-Region by ABCA Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Torres continues to add to his accolades from the 2025 season

Johnson City — Coming off one of the best offensive seasons in school history, ETSU baseball player Cooper Torres continues to rake in the accolades. On Tuesday, Torres was named a third team All-American by Perfect Game, and he also earned first team All-Southeast Region honors by the ABCA. In addition to the honors that Torres collected on Tuesday, he was also named the SoCon Player of the Year and was the SoCon tournament’s Most Outstanding Player this spring.

Torres is just the fourth SoCon player to earn All-American honors from Perfect Game, joining Mercer’s Robert Broom (2018), UNC Greensboro’s Andrew Moritz (2018) and Samford’s Jacob Cravey (2023). As for the recognition from the ABCA, it marks the third straight season that ETSU has had at least one All-Region selection after Nathaniel Tate (2023), along with the duo of Nick Iannantone and Cameron Sisneros in 2024. Torres is the first All-Region first team honoree for the Bucs since Hagen Owenby in 2017.

In 2025, Torres paced the Bucs in batting average (.364), slugging percentage (.756), runs scored (69), hits (82), RBIs (72), doubles (15), home runs (23) and total bases (170). The Woodstock, Georgia, native is just the third Buccaneer slugger to ever hit 23 or more home runs in a season, joining Paul Hoilman (25 in 2010) and Cameron Sisneros (23 in 2024). Furthermore, his 170 total bases are the second most ever by an ETSU player in a single season, trailing only Hoilman’s total of 202 in 2010.

The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its more than 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 41 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, high school, youth and travel baseball.

The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.