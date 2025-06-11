Ballad Health names Molly Lutton as chief communications officer Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Ballad Health has selected Molly Lutton as its new chief strategic communications officer, a key leadership role responsible for all strategic communications, communications strategy and public affairs communications.

Leading the strategic communications function, Lutton will oversee system media relations and coordinate public policy messaging to ensure accurate communications with the public and other interested stakeholders.

“Molly has consistently demonstrated excellence in strategic leadership, crisis communication and brand development throughout her career,” said Julie Bennett, Ballad Health chief legal and governance officer. “Her deep knowledge of the Appalachian Highlands and the healthcare landscape, combined with her national reputation and decades of experience, make her uniquely qualified to guide our communications at the highest level.”

Lutton brings nearly 20 years of healthcare marketing and communications experience, most recently serving as Ballad Health’s chief marketing and communications officer. She has led communications during system-defining moments, including two health system mergers, four hospital builds and crisis responses to Hurricane Helene and the COVID-19 pandemic. Under her leadership, Ballad Health has earned national media visibility and numerous industry awards for innovation in healthcare communications and marketing.

Her work has helped position Ballad Health as a trusted voice in the Appalachian Highlands and a leading rural health system nationally. She has served as a national speaker and advisor to organizations navigating complex communications environments and has taught integrated marketing strategies that center on operational alignment and measurable outcomes.

Lutton holds a master’s degree in integrated marketing and communications from Georgetown University and dual bachelor’s degrees in mass communications and graphic design from Emory & Henry University, where she currently serves on the board of trustees.

“I am proud to continue serving Ballad Health during such a pivotal time in healthcare,” said Lutton. “It’s a privilege to listen to and learn from those we serve, and I am honored to apply those lessons to help shape the voice of an organization so deeply rooted in its mission to honor those it serves. Ballad Health plays an essential role in the health and vitality of the Appalachian Highlands, and I look forward to supporting our leaders, working alongside our physicians and team members, and building trust through clear, strategic and compassionate communication.”