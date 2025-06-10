We can bring our tongues under the control of God’s Spirit Published 8:35 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: My grandmother tells me I have a quick tongue and that I should learn to bring it into submission. My teacher tells me I have a silver tongue and am a good communicator. When I was very young, my Sunday school teacher taught my class the song, “Oh be careful little tongue what you say.” So, I’m trying to find a good balance without losing my personality. What would the Bible say? – W.T.

Dear W.T.: We find ourselves apologizing for things we say at times. Many times, we speak before we think, not realizing the words we say could be hurtful. Other times, we may speak rashly, revealing what is in our hearts. When reckless words slip out – once words are spoken, the damage is done.

Jesus said that people will give account of every idle word spoken (see Matthew 12:36). These are sobering words. But the answer to reckless words isn’t to keep silent! Instead, the Bible says we should seek goodness through our speech. “The words of the reckless,” the Bible says, “pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing” (Proverbs 12:18, NIV).

We should be thankful when others, in love, give a word of caution about careless words. Jesus Christ wants to be ruler over every part of our lives – in what we watch with our eyes, what we hear with our ears, and what we say with our lips.

We can ask the Lord to give us discernment and discipline: how to control our thoughts and speech – to know when to be silent, know when to speak, and what to say. We can speak words that hurt, or we can speak words that bring healing. We can use our tongues to slander, to gripe, to scold, to nag, and to quarrel, or we can bring our tongues under the control of God’s Spirit and make it an instrument of blessing and praise.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)