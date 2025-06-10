Proud grandmother is worried by what she’s seeing Published 9:42 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

DEAR ABBY: I’m blessed at 38 to have my first and likely only grandbaby. She’s PERFECT. My daughter, “Robin,” is stressed. She’s left alone with the baby all day, every day while her partner works. Robin sleeps only when he’s home. I understand her frustration. I raised her and her brother, 12 months apart, on my own. I don’t get to see my grandbaby often as I don’t have a vehicle and Robin doesn’t have a driver’s license.

I cherish every picture I receive. I want to memorize every aspect of my grandbaby. There’s a recurring theme in her photos. I think the baby has a lazy eye. I’ve compared pictures from birth until now at 10 months of age.

Robin is in a fragile state with stress and postpartum depression. Should I tell her or let a doctor catch it? I know the longer it goes untreated, the worse it gets. Right now, I can’t say or do anything right to her. Apparently, “I don’t know what it’s like to raise a kid!” — WATCHFUL GRANDMA IN MISSOURI

DEAR GRANDMA: If your daughter is suffering from postpartum depression, it is very important that she be treated by her doctor for it. You should be telling her that. I cannot stress this too strongly. Your granddaughter should be having regular examinations by her pediatrician because if there is something wrong with her eye, her pediatrician should catch it and recommend treatment.

DEAR ABBY: My father divorced my mother when I was 7. He was never around much prior to their divorce. They married young, and I have three siblings. My parents “had” to get married (those were the times), so it wasn’t a happy union. Dad was self- absorbed and immature. He moved out of state, never supported us and sat on the sidelines, watching us flounder.

My mother worked three jobs during my whole childhood. She was the best parent you could imagine, but it was a real struggle for all of us. In a way, we were blessed that he left. Two of my siblings maintained a relationship with this man, who later in life remarried and had two more children. I have never understood how they could forgive him, but they must have.

My father is 86 now. Years ago, he moved back to where we grew up. He is dying and has two to six months to live. It is a strange feeling, and I have sympathy for what my siblings have been going through. How do I support them?

I haven’t spoken to my father in 40 years, and we never speak of him to each other. I can never forgive him for what he did to me and my mother. Of course, I will know when he passes. I want to be sincere and support my siblings. — EMPATHETIC IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR EMPATHETIC: No one can predict how the death of a parent will affect them, and that includes you. Don’t be surprised if it comes as a jolt. You do not have to mourn your father’s death in order to be sensitive to your siblings’ feelings. Often, it’s helpful just to be a good listener and help with whatever details need to be attended to if asked.

