Patriotic Tribute 2025 comes to Lamplight Theatre Published 11:49 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

LampLight Theatre will be hosting a brand-new Patriotic Tribute this year. “For Freedom” will resonate the message of liberty with musical classics, dance and comedy. This is the 20th annual Americana show that LampLight has produced. These patriotic productions have become a favorite for patrons and performers alike.

“We are grateful for the heritage we share in our freedom, liberty and faith,” says producer and director Billy Wayne. “‘For Freedom’ is a salute to those who have served or are currently serving our country. Their dedication and sacrifice have provided the freedom that we in America have today.”

“For Freedom” will be debuting its first-ever jukebox musical, which will be presented in the first half of the show. Using popular songs through the decades, the storyline follows the life of an all-American son named Danny and his call to military duty. As the dramedy unfolds, truths of his family’s military journey from birth to adulthood are portrayed through song and dance. This play within the production is both nostalgic and inspirational and guaranteed to move the audience with laughter and tears.

A talented cast of performers will delight the audiences with a mix of upbeat patriotic favorites and powerful ballads. The second half of the show will highlight America’s spiritual roots through classic hymns and contemporary worship. The show will honor the different branches of the military and pay respect to veterans and those currently serving. Gifted solo vocalists, ensembles and a chorus of over 40 members will lift their voices in celebration of our freedom. Join Billy Wayne and a multitalented cast of artists as they celebrate the heritage of our nation!

Performances of “For Freedom” will be June 27–July 13, Fridays through Sundays at 7 p.m., with additional matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Doors will open one hour prior to all performances.

In appreciation of all veterans, active-duty and reserve military, police officers and first responders, we will offer free admission for them and their families (ID may be requested).

For reservations and more information, please contact the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit online at www.LampLightTheatre.com.