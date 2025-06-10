Kids Court data ranks Tenn. 37th in child well-being Published 9:30 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tennessee ranks in the middle among states for the well-being of its children, at 37th overall in the new Kids Count Data Book from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The annual report ranks states on the overall condition of children in four areas: economic well-being, education, health, and community and family.

Grace Baron, director of external relations for The Sycamore Institute, a nonpartisan public policy research center, said the data book shows Tennessee students have made gains since the pandemic, particularly compared with students across the nation. She pointed out Tennessee has significantly improved reading and math proficiency.

“Tennessee’s overall education ranking was 14th, which is the highest the state has ever achieved in rankings regarding fourth-grade education and eighth-grade math proficiency on national assessments, and Tennessee tied for the number two spot for on-time high school graduation,” Baron outlined. “That means we’re second out of all 50 states.”

This year’s report ranked Tennessee 35th in economic well-being. The state did see improvements in family and community, and the number of children living in high-poverty areas and children in single-parent families decreased.

Baron emphasized Tennessee’s rankings slipped for several key health measures, reaching a 14-year low. Tennessee is 41st for child health, with mental health a key concern. She added recent data from her group showed Tennessee’s youths are faring better in their mental health than a lot of other states.

“Tennessee had the sixth-lowest prevalence of depression and anxiety among youths in the country,” Baron underscored. “Youth mental health is a growing concern, as mental health indicators have been trending in the wrong direction for a while now, both in Tennessee and nationally.”

Baron added Sycamore’s work led to a new state law aimed at improving coordination among nine agencies overseeing children’s mental health to boost outcomes for Tennessee kids.

Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs for the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said federal lawmakers are debating the future scope of safety-net programs such as Medicaid and SNAP, with those decisions likely to affect state budgets. Boissiere stressed she hopes the unbiased data in this report gets a strong look ahead of any final moves.

“I think it’s critically important that policymakers look at the data on food security in their community, that they look at the data on access to health care, that they look at what’s been effective in driving child well-being,” Boissiere urged.

Boissiere highlighted the importance of recognizing ongoing racial disparities in child well-being, noting Native American children fall below the national average on 15 of 16 indicators, while Black children lag on 8 of the 16 measures, with similar results for Latino children.