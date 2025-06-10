Erwin sworn in as Elizabethton police officer Published 12:16 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders-City of Elizabethton PIO/Star Correspondent Elizabethton Chief of Police Jason Shaw welcomes Wesley Erwin to the department after his swearing-in Tuesday morning. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders-City of Elizabethton PIO/Star Correspondent City Clerk Preston Cobb congratulates Wesley Erwin after he was sworn in Tuesday morning as an Elizabethton Police Department patrolman. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders-City of Elizabethton PIO/Star Correspondent Elizabethton City Clerk Preston Cobb swears in Wesley Erwin as the Elizabethton Police Department’s newest patrolman Tuesday morning.

BY IVAN SANDERS

CITY OF ELIZABETHTON PIO

Surrounded by family and friends, Wesley Erwin was sworn in Tuesday morning as the newest member of the Elizabethton Police Department during a ceremony held inside City Council Chambers at Elizabethton City Hall.

City Clerk Preston Cobb administered the oath of office to Erwin, a recent graduate of Maryville College, where he played collegiate football. Erwin, an Elizabethton High School alumnus and former Cyclone football player, will begin field training immediately and is scheduled to attend the Police Academy in August.

Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw expressed his enthusiasm about the department’s newest recruit.

“We are very excited to have Wesley join our department,” Shaw said.

Erwin brings a strong community connection to his new role, following in the footsteps of his father, Taz Erwin, who serves as a battalion chief with the Elizabethton Fire Department.