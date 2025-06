EHS Class of ‘57 plans reunion Published 9:17 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Elizabethton High School Graduating Class of 1957 will have its 68th class reunion Saturday, June 15, at 1 p.m. at the Black Olive Restaurant in Elizabethton.

Classmates and their guests are encouraged to attend and renew friendships.