Band together again: ETSU alumni reunite in Tri-Star Wind Ensemble Published 1:21 pm Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Sixty East Tennessee State University alumni will return to campus to make music together once again at the inaugural Tri-Star Wind Ensemble concert on Sunday, June 15.

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. at the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts. It is free and open to the public. The Tri-Star Wind Ensemble is made up primarily of ETSU alumni who were music majors or minors and performed in an ETSU concert band.

“This is a homecoming for these talented musicians, and a celebration of their musical roots at ETSU,” said Dr. Christian Zembower, ETSU director of bands and professor of music. “They’ve each prepared the music individually over the past two months, and we’ll come together to rehearse for the first time that weekend.”

The name “Tri-Star Wind Ensemble” honors Tennessee’s iconic three-star flag and represents alumni from across East, Middle and West Tennessee.