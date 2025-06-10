A Life Lived: Betty James devoted her life to caring for the sick and hurting Published 11:42 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Someone aptly described a nurse as one who opens the eyes of a newborn and gently closes the eyes of a dying man. Nurses do that and much more.

Betty James was the perfect example of a nurse. She was compassionate, caring and worked to make people comfortable during their sickness, hoping they soon could go home to their families. But when that didn’t happen, she sought to comfort not only her patient but their families as well.

Betty James died June 2 at the age of 87. She spent her last days at Ivy Hall Nursing Home being cared for by the nurses and aides there.

Betty was the oldest of eight children born to Jesse W. and Ethel Montgomery James. When the youngest of the children, Carol McClain, was only 13 months old, their mother died, and family members raised the children. Carol and Betty were raised by the same aunt. “So Betty and I were close. She was like a second mother to me. She was a mentor to me and someone I always looked up to,” Carol shared.

Betty was a graduate of Hampton High School and earned her nursing degree from Erlanger Nursing School in 1960. Carol described Betty’s nursing career as long and industrious, marked by dedication, compassion and leadership.

She worked as a nurse at both the old Carter County Memorial Hospital and Sycamore Shoals Hospital. In fact, she played an instrumental role in the establishment of the intensive care unit at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. “She had worked in intensive care at Carter County Memorial, and when they were building the Sycamore Shoals Hospital, the personnel sought her input in the planning and design of the unit,” Carol proudly shared.

Throughout her nursing career, Betty cared for countless patients in the ICU, always with care, skill and grace, according to former coworkers. Barbara Vines, a co-worker, shared on the funeral home tribute page: “It was an honor to work with Betty. She was a smart nurse. She ran a tight ship and was highly respected.”

Among those who highly respected Betty was Dan Gemmel, who worked with Betty at both Carter County Memorial and Sycamore Shoals, who wrote: “She was an exceptional nurse and person.” Another co-worker shared: “She was so smart and dedicated.”

Finally, Tammy Pierce wrote: “I was blessed to work with Betty. She pretty much raised me as a nurse. I couldn’t have had a better teacher. There was and never will be anyone like Betty. She was always there for her nurses. We were family. I loved her so much.”

Betty was not only a dedicated and caring nurse, she was a dedicated Christian and church member. She was a member of Hampton Christian Church and was very active in the ladies group.

Betty was especially fond of her nieces and nephews and their children. She attended their sporting events, recitals and almost every other event they were involved in. Though she was deeply committed to her profession, her most cherished role was being an aunt.

Betty was also a very creative person. She enjoyed making wreaths and gift baskets to share with her church family and other loved ones.

Betty was preceded in death by three brothers: Bob, Bill and Jesse James Jr.; and a sister, Candy Fair. She is survived by sisters Barbara, Pat, Brenda and Carol.

Betty James set an example for all of us. Nurses are unique. Just think. They dispense pills and other medications. But more importantly, they dispense comfort, compassion and caring without even a prescription. A good nurse is one of the greatest blessings of humanity.

Betty James was laid to rest at Happy Valley Memorial Park, but her soul is in heaven today rejoicing with the angels. Certainly, Betty James has earned her wings.