Two orthopedic clinics in area merge and join third clinic Published 4:18 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

As of June 1, Appalachian Orthopedics and Highlands Neurosurgery have integrated to become Appalachian Orthopedics & Spine, the newest member of the Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics family.

This new 17-doctor bone, joint, muscle and spine practice with an extensive, specialized staff will serve patients together. By calling 423-844-5400, area patients can schedule an appointment with one of the practice’s spine specialists at 1 Medical Drive, Suite 400 E, in Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Through the combination of the practices, Appalachian Orthopedics & Spine is creating a regional Spine Center of Excellence with dedicated, comprehensive neurosurgical care, including the brain and spine, from board-certified neurosurgeons Dr. Travis Burt, Dr. Jody Helms and Dr. Andrew Rice, as well as board-certified physiatrist Dr. William Platt.

The addition will complement the comprehensive orthopedic care the region has come to expect from the doctors and staff of Appalachian Orthopedics.

“As one practice, we are committed to expanding access to specialized treatments and delivering streamlined care,” said Appalachian Orthopedics Practice President and orthopedic surgeon Dr. T. Lisle Whitman. “We will ensure patients throughout the region receive the most comprehensive bone, joint, muscle and spine care needed to get back to enjoying everything life in our amazing community has to offer.”

For more information on the new integration and merger or to schedule an appointment, call 423-844-5400.