Tennessee gas prices hold steady at $2.70, third lowest in nation Published 1:06 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

NASHVILLE — For the second consecutive week, Tennessee’s average gas price remains at $2.70 per gallon, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group. That’s four cents less than a month ago and 33 cents lower than this time last year.

Tennessee currently has the third-lowest state average in the nation, trailing only Mississippi at $2.63 and Oklahoma at $2.69.

“Tennessee’s average gas price is holding steady again this week with unseasonably low gas prices,” said Stephanie Milani, public affairs director for AAA. “Demand for gasoline is helping to keep gas prices low to begin the summer driving season. It’s giving those who are traveling a nice savings in their road trip budget.”

National outlook

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.12, down two cents from last week. Prices are 36 cents lower than in June 2024, driven by consistently low crude oil costs. Gas prices haven’t been this low in early June since 2021.

Tennessee metro prices

Most expensive metro markets : Nashville ($2.74), Johnson City ($2.73), Jackson ($2.72)

Least expensive metro markets : Morristown ($2.61), Chattanooga ($2.62), Clarksville ($2.63)

Drivers are encouraged to monitor fuel prices as summer travel continues and to take advantage of lower rates while they last.