Tennessee Department of Human Services announces summer nutrition initiative funds will reach underserved families starting June 13 Published 9:14 am Monday, June 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One-time payment will provide direct assistance to families in need

NASHVILLE – On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced it will provide a $120 one-time payment directly to families in need across 15 counties through the Summer Nutrition Initiative starting Friday, June 13, 2025.

“The Summer Nutrition Initiative marks another step in the department’s work to strengthen food security for Tennessee children,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “Our fiscally sound strategy will serve families by providing additional nutritional benefits to those who need it most during the summer months.”

The initiative, previously announced by the Lee administration and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, will serve eligible children in 15 counties who are currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Families First Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

The program will use existing EBT cards to provide the one-time payment to families.

Fifteen counties were identified through Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) data as having limited access to SFSP meal sites and thus qualify to receive the one-time payment: Benton, Carroll, Carter, Cocke, Fayette, Grainger, Houston, Humphreys, Johnson, Lauderdale, Marshall, Moore, Rhea, Sequatchie and Sumner.

The one-time TN Summer Nutrition Initiative benefit is available to children who are:

– Age 5–18 as of May 1, 2025

– Members of an open and active SNAP and/or Families First case as of May 31, 2025

– Residing in Benton, Carroll, Carter, Cocke, Fayette, Grainger, Houston, Humphreys, Johnson, Lauderdale, Marshall, Moore, Rhea, Sequatchie or Sumner counties as of May 31, 2025

Eligible households do not need to apply for this benefit. Families in the targeted counties will automatically receive the benefit on their existing EBT cards beginning June 13, 2025. Benefits can be used anywhere EBT is accepted for purchasing food.

For more information on the Summer Nutrition Initiative, please visit https://www.tn.gov/humanservices/summer-nutrition-initiative.html.