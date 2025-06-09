UPDATE: Missing Carter County woman found safe Published 11:33 am Monday, June 9, 2025

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sheila Ferguson, 60, who had been missing since May 19, has been found safe.

Ferguson had not been in contact with her family since that date and was last seen in the area. Authorities had expressed concern due to a medical condition that could have impaired her ability to return home without assistance.

The sheriff’s office thanked the public for their help and support during the search.