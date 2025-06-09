Seehorn named head baseball coach at Hampton High School Published 1:41 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Carter County Schools has announced that Hunter Seehorn will serve as the new head baseball coach at Hampton High School for the 2025–26 season.

Seehorn earned his bachelor’s degree in English from East Tennessee State University in 2022 and is expected to graduate from Tusculum University in December 2025. He brings two seasons of experience as an assistant baseball coach at University High School.

Coach Seehorn expressed his excitement about the opportunity and said he is proud to be a Hampton Bulldog.