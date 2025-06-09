River Riders take win in suspended game Published 10:50 am Monday, June 9, 2025

1/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent River Riders starting pitcher Johan Franco (7) finishes his warmup pitches prior to Friday night’s game against the Coal Cats, out of Huntington, Virginia, at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The game was suspended heading into the top of the third because of thunderstorms. 2/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The Coal Cats’ Sal Mineo (27) retreats to first as River Riders left fielder Jordan Crosland (9) makes the catch on Sam Winsett’s (38) fly ball to left for the first out in the top of the first. 3/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Josh Owens (25) turns on a line-drive double to right field for Elizabethton’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the first inning. 4/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Josh Owens (25) slides into second base well ahead of the throw on his line-drive double to right field for Elizabethton’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the first inning Friday night. 5/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent Rain starts to fall as the River Riders’ Jack Ratcliffe (21) flies out to Coal Cats right fielder Luke Kosko (15) to end the bottom of the first inning. 6/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Luke Donaghey (46) is safe at first as Coal Cats shortstop Christian Recendez’s (6) throw gets by first baseman Chandler Murray (12). Recendez was charged with an error, and Donaghey was awarded second in the bottom of the second inning Friday night. 7/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Josh Owens (25) drives a triple on a sharp line drive that gets by Coal Cats center fielder Sal Mineo and rolls all the way to the wall. Owens’ three-RBI triple was spoiled after he overslid the bag on a throw from Mineo (27) to third baseman Ryan Maggy (13) in the bottom of the second inning. 8/8 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Josh Owens (25) gets on his horse as he drives a sharp line-drive triple that gets by Coal Cats center fielder Sal Mineo (27) and rolls all the way to the wall. Owens’ three-RBI triple was spoiled after he overslid the bag on a throw from Mineo and a tag by third baseman Ryan Maggy (13) in the bottom of the second inning.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Star Correspondent

Friday evening’s clash between the Elizabethton River Riders and Tri-State Coal Cats was suspended due to rain and lightning, but Saturday saw the teams resume action.

Left fielder Jordan Crosland went three-for-three with two runs batted in, and second baseman Josh Owens drove in three runs as the Riders took a 9-5 win over the Cats.

“I’m excited about this team and what they can do,” Riders manager Jeremy Owens said. “Right now we are finding our way, and we need to be patient.”

Betsy started hot with a run in the first inning on a double by Owens, which was followed by three consecutive walks by Cats starter Brayden Thomas to give Elizabethton a 1-0 lead.

The Riders scored three more runs in the last of the second inning, which saw an error open the frame, followed by walks to Crosland and Jackson Berry to load the bases.

Owens then crushed a line drive to deep right field to clear the bases but was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a triple, as he overslid the base and was tagged out.

Owens’ blast staked the Riders to a 4-0 lead that would only grow larger in the third inning. Cats third baseman Ryan Maggy drove in a pair of runs in the top of the third to make it a 4-2 contest, but the Riders tacked on three more runs in the last of the stanza.

A one-out single by Jack Ratcliffe and a walk to Luke Donaghey put runners on first and second, and a wild pitch moved both runners up 90 feet. Crosland then got his second hit of the game to plate both runners.

Shortstop Brady Thompson drove home Crosland with a double to left to make it a 7-2 ballgame.

Thompson and Jayden Lobliner each drove in a pair of runs, and the Riders collected 11 hits in this one. In the top of the fourth, Sal Mineo collected his second triple of the series and scored on a base knock from Michael Rodriguez.

Lobliner drove home Tua Wolfgramm in the bottom of the sixth, and Thompson plated Crosland in the seventh with a single.

River Riders 9, Coal Cats 5

Tri-State 002 100 002 – 5 13 2

River Riders 133 001 10x – 9 11 1

W – Andrew DuMont (1-0). L – Thomas (0-1).