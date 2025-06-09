Johnson City man charged with attempted rape, indecent exposure Published 1:51 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — The Johnson City Police Department has charged Daniel Whitaker, 48, of Johnson City, with one count of attempted rape and three counts of indecent exposure following an investigation into multiple incidents downtown.

The charges stem from an ongoing investigation that began on May 11, when police received reports of a man exposing himself in the downtown area. With assistance from the public and video evidence, investigators identified Whitaker as the suspect.

Later that same evening, a victim reported that a man grabbed them, pulled them into nearby bushes and attempted to remove their clothing. The victim escaped and later identified Whitaker as the suspect.

Whitaker turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about similar incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 423-930-6535. To submit a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411).