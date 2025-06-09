Harmon Family Reunion set for June 21 in Butler Published 4:13 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The annual Virgil and Minnie Harmon family reunion will be held Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 12 noon at the home of Saundra Grindstaff, located at 455 Main St. in Butler.

Family and friends are invited to bring a covered dish, a dessert, and their favorite drink to enjoy an afternoon of fun and fellowship. Plates, napkins, silverware, water and sweet tea will be provided.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring an item for the family auction, which has been a highlight of the event in recent years.

For more information, call Saundra at 423-768-2163 or Dee at 423-220-6323.