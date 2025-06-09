Food distribution for veterans scheduled June 13 at Elizabethton VFW Published 12:57 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

VFW Post 2166 and the Post Auxiliary will partner with Second Harvest Food Bank to host a food distribution for veterans and their families in need on Friday, June 13, at 2 p.m. The event will take place at the VFW Post, located at 2001 West Elk Ave. in Elizabethton.

Participants are asked to make room in their vehicle’s trunk and pop it open upon arrival. Volunteers will load the food boxes directly into vehicles to allow for a no-contact distribution and protect the health of all involved.

In the event of inclement weather, the food distribution will follow the Elizabethton City Schools schedule. If city schools are closed due to weather, the distribution will be canceled.

To help organizers prepare an adequate number of food boxes, those planning to attend should call Shaun Smith at the Carter County Veterans Service Office at 542-1824 to register in advance.