ETSU grad is in the national spotlight Published 4:20 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the small town of Erwin to the national stage of prestigious scholarships and public service, Trent White made the most of his time at East Tennessee State University. The story of this political science major, former Student Government Association president and Roan Scholar is one of leadership, resilience and service.

These are qualities that defined both White’s journey and the opportunities available to students at ETSU.

White’s leadership at ETSU was nothing short of remarkable. In 2023, he was elected SGA president, where he worked to amplify student voices and advocate for meaningful change on campus.

He won a Truman Scholarship, one of the nation’s most competitive and prestigious awards for students pursuing careers in public service.

His selection marked a historic achievement for ETSU, as he became only the fourth student in university history to earn the honor. Since then, student Leah Loveday also captured the prestigious prize, becoming the second straight winner for ETSU.

“I am here today because of all who have supported me, including family, friends and ETSU faculty and staff,” said White, who graduated in May. “This is an incredible honor, and I can’t wait to showcase ETSU and the Appalachian region as a Truman Scholar.”

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland added: “We are unbelievably proud of Trent, who has worked so hard to earn this elite honor, becoming the fourth ETSU student to win this prestigious scholarship. I also commend our faculty and staff who invested their time helping Trent prepare his application.”

White’s accomplishments did not stop there.

In 2024, he was named a finalist for the Rhodes Scholarship, one of the world’s most esteemed academic awards. While only 32 students in the United States ultimately receive the Rhodes each year, White’s selection as a finalist further cemented his status as an outstanding student leader dedicated to public service.

A graduate of Unicoi County High School, White is a tireless advocate for Appalachia. His passion for public service is driven by a deep commitment to rural communities and marginalized populations, a focus he hopes to continue beyond his time at ETSU.

His achievements reflect the power of mentorship, opportunity and perseverance, all hallmarks of the ETSU experience. From elite national scholarships to leadership positions on campus, White’s path illustrates that ETSU provides the support and resources for students to thrive.

For students across the region looking for a university that champions leadership, innovation and personal growth, ETSU is the place to be.

White’s success story is proof that big opportunities are within reach — right here in Appalachia.