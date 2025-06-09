Christians grow spiritually through the study of God’s Word Published 8:19 am Monday, June 9, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I have a desire to grow spiritually and have been attending a church, but I never really learn anything. I try to read the Bible myself, but there are many things I do not understand. Is there a formula to follow? I wish I could go to Bible school, but I don’t have the money, even with working two jobs. – G.S.

Dear G.S.: Christians grow spiritually through the study of God’s Word. We will never grow in grace and in the knowledge of God until the Bible becomes part of our lives every day. God speaks to us through His Word and through His Holy Spirit that comes into our lives when we accept Christ as Savior. The Bible tells us, “Grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” (2 Peter 3:18, NKJV).

We also grow through prayer. We should be in an attitude of prayer every minute of the day; we should pray about everything in our lives. He cares and wants to guide and direct those who belong to Him.

It is important to find a solid Bible-believing and teaching church. Scores of people attend church without hearing the Gospel. Many churches practice religious rituals, teach good works, and mobilize community effort and social reform, but none of these can gain someone the right relationship with God. Many churches have molded their programs around the community – not the Word of God.

Fellowship with other Christian believers also helps strengthen our walk with Christ. The church isn’t just a particular building or congregation, but the spiritual fellowship with others. We should also actively witness to others about the salvation we’ve found in the Lord Jesus. The power to proclaim the Gospel is a gift from God.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)