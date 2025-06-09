Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship to meet June 17 Published 4:07 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship will meet for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 17, at 7 p.m. at East Side Christian Church, 1400 Siam Road, Elizabethton. This service will feature worship led by Greg Odom and preaching by Lucas Murphy, a young preacher from the East Side congregation. All men and boys are invited to attend and bring a friend.