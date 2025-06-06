We must seek God’s forgiveness Published 8:53 am Friday, June 6, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: One of the most disappointing things in my life has been losing a close friendship with someone who once called me their closest friend. Because of gossip from others, it seems this friendship is lost forever. I have grieved because it has hurt my reputation as a Christian. I’ve tried to be consistent and remain the same, but the evidence is overwhelming that the relationship is beyond repair. Should I keep trying to rebuild what once was, or should I leave it in God’s hands? I’m saddened that I might die without resolving this horrible outcome. Is it too much to ask the Lord to work in the heart of my friend to see what has been clearly shown to me – that our relationship wasn’t harmed by either of us, but rather reactions to the meddling of others in our lives? – R.R.

Dear R.R.: Too often, people are filled with regret because they failed to reach out to someone with whom they were at odds. If a broken relationship comes to mind, know that the place to begin is within ourselves. Are we convinced that rebuilding this relationship is something God wants us to do? Then we can go in confidence and honesty, letting the person know that there’s a desire to repair the relationship to the glory of God.

Most of all, we must seek God’s forgiveness for anything we may have done to add to the problem. When we sincerely go to the Lord, He may reveal to us something we’ve done that can help heal the matter. Change may take time, but through earnest prayer, with God’s help, relationships can be restored. But more important is for us to be found faithfully praying for our loved ones, friends, and yes, even our enemies. “After Job had prayed for his friends, the Lord restored … him” (Job 42:10, NIV).

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)